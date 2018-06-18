A missing Orange County man with a medical condition causing short-term memory loss was found safe on Sunday morning.

Michael David Parker went missing Saturday afternoon.

After Orange County Sheriff’s deputies notified Michael Beenen about the missing person, Beenen and his wife went in their boat and went north along the river to look for Parker.

Beenen says he found Parker sitting in a tree along Village Creek.

"I felt bad for him, being out there all night, with the mosquitos and horseflies out here are pretty bad. I don't know, if it was my family I'd be the first one out there," Beenen said.

Beenen also rescued people in Houston by boat during Tropical Storm Harvey.

"They didn't have nothing, they were leaving their homes with a garbage sack. Their homes had water up to the gable of their house," Beenen said.

Michael Parker has a medical condition causing short-term memory loss, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He normally takes short walks with a caretaker from his home in the 200 block of Sharon Lane. This time he left without their knowledge, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Beenen doesn’t know why Parker left, but he’s relieved he’s back home.



