Lakes area bracing for another round of what could be troublesome winter weather

EVADALE, Texas — Many across the southern part of Southeast Texas have been in the dark, but that has not necessarily been the case for people up north.

It's close to business as usual for Jasper-Newton Electric Co-Op, but the threat of more ice looms.

The lakes area is bracing for another round of what could be troublesome winter weather.

Joey Davis, with Jasper-Newton Electric says, the company is monitoring the conditions to come.

He says so far, there has been no request from MISO to implement rolling black outs but says that could change.

It's another story in Zavalla, a city about 40 miles north west of Jasper. 700 homes and businesses are in the dark since Monday.

The reason? They’re on ERCOT's grid, which has implemented rolling black outs. The company is working to restore power.

Davis told this to 12News when asked how the region has avoided the rolling black outs.

“Those rolling outages called upon by MISO from my understanding to shed load. And at this time, it's something they are having to go through. It could easily be us. It just so happens that MISO had contact them from my understanding to shed the load."



Most of those outages reported by JNEC have come from the Deweyville area, and they have had nothing to do with the rolling outages.