BEAUMONT — Storms moving through Southeast Texas on Labor Day are leaving street flooding and flash flood warnings in their wake.

Southeast Texans awoke to street flooding in several areas including Beaumont, Groves and Port Arthur.

Police are urging drives to use caution and to think twice before driving through standing water.

Firefighters and police responded to a report of a truck in a flooded ditch in Groves mid-morning on Monday but found no one in the truck.

Several access roads and underpasses were also flooded in Beaumont as the rains passed through early Monday morning.

Periods of heavy rain move across the area today. Some sections of Southeast Texas could see 5-10 inches of rain. Because of the heavy rain a Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 7pm tonight.

The rest of the week scattered showers and thunderstorms will form each day. Most days a 50% coverage will pop up over the area. The rain should keep temperatures in the 80's all week.

Tropical Storm Gordon formed this morning. The National Hurricane Center has Gordon making landfall near New Orleans early Wednesday morning. Gordon will drift into North Texas by the end of the week giving Southeast Texas only a few scattered showers.

Triangle Today: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 100% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lake area Today: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 100% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered rain. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered rain. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/4): Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/5): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Thursday(9/6): Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Friday(9/7): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/8): Cloudy, and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/9): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT