ROSE CITY, Texas — One of the dogs rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Rose City is in need of an MRI to determine why seizure medication isn't helping according to Cane Rosso Rescue.

'Rose,' one of the four labs taken by the Carrollton-based rescue has struggled with seizures since shortly after she was rescued according to the Facebook post.

She was placed on anti-seizure medication, but it didn't work.

The team at the rescue said an X-ray showed Rose received blunt force trauma to her spine and she may have a brain lesion or some other health problem that needs to be treated.

MORE | Donate through PayPal to Cane Rosso Rescue

The rescue is looking to raise $3,500 for the 'least expensive neurological consult and scan' they are able to find according to the post.

The rescue said 'While we will happily pay to treat her, this type of expense will cripple our ability to help more dogs if we can’t raise the funds. We need you to help us help her. Please donate, and please share her story.'

