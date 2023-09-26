Hispanic Heritage Month | 'La Voz' newspaper helps bridge gap with Spanish speakers in Southeast Texas

Roberto Castillo started "La Voz" newspaper in 1998 with the goal to keep Spanish speakers in Southeast Texas informed. With each release, readership grew.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime Spanish-language newspaper is helping bridge gaps in the Southeast Texas community.

Roberto Castillo started "La Voz" newspaper in 1998 with the goal to keep Spanish speakers informed.

"It started as a hobby, something I would do on the weekends and in a year I would check in to see if the need was real or if I should stop," Castillo said.

"We started with 3,000 copies because we thought it would be enough for Beaumont, Port Arthur, for Orange and Liberty and for Dayton. We quickly learned that was not enough," Castillo said.

Castillo first got involved with the media back in his hometown of Ciudad Valles in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

He moved to Southeast Texas and began to serve the growing Hispanic population.

"There was a need to inform the people, before there was no Facebook, no social media, and it was the only thing the community had," Castillo said.

Castillo now has the paper online and has built a social presence of 35,000 followers on Facebook.

He says the community has shown support for migrants, whose stories don't have a happy ending.

"Unfortunately, many have lost their life, and returned to their home town in a coffin. For that you have to find the community support, and funds to support the family," he said.

The Mexican Consulate has even honored Castillo for his work in reuniting families.

"It's a lot, and that does hurts a lot," he said.

For him, this pain fuels passion and pushes him to keep the Hispanic community informed and lead by example.

"We all have a story, and the story of Hispanic people is of a brave people," Castillo said.

Physical copies of La Voz can be found in select business around the area.