Two people injured in reported La Porte house explosion, fire, city officials say

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said a gas leak may be to blame.

LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were injured in a reported house explosion that caused a fire in La Porte, Texas Saturday morning, according to the city.

The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of the explosion and fire on Rocky Hollow Road, which is near West Fairmont Parkway, around 11:54 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire has since been put out.

Neighbors told KHOU 11 the reported explosion was so loud that it felt like it shook their homes. One neighbor said he rushed outside as soon as he heard it.

"I ran outside and we saw the house was exploded and it caved in. So me and a grandson ran inside," said neighbor Brett Edmonsond. "We got inside and got his mom and pulled her out and set her over here on the lawn and then we went over to grandma. Someone got her out and then I had to save my own house with a water hose.”