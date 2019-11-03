KOUNTZE, Texas — Kountze Volunteer Fire Department added a converted military truck to its emergency response fleet as preparation for wildland fire and flooding.

From a Texas A&M Forest Service news release:

According to Mitchael, as a safety precaution the truck was equipped with a back-up camera and a camera in the bed of the truck, giving the driver full view of any individuals being transported during high water rescue.

The excess military truck was awarded through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program (DoD FFP) and the slip-on unit was granted through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program both programs are administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“We really appreciate receiving the truck and slip-on grant from Texas A&M Forest Service and for the support of the Hardin County ESD #1 and our local community,” said Mitchael. “It gives us the opportunity to take the fight to the fire and the potential to save lives in the event of flooding.”

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program currently provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of slip-on units that are to be installed onto excess military vehicles helping in their conversion into a firefighting apparatus.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.