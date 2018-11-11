KOUNTZE — Cody Teel recorded a second consecutive 90-point ride during a competition in Las Vegas this last weekend.

Teel, 26, scored 90.25 while riding Medicine Man (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) at the 25th PBR: Unleash the Beast World Finals Nov. 7 through 11. This is the fourth time Teel scored 90 points at a Professional Bull Riders competition.

The last time he scored 90 points, he was on Brahma Boots Chrome (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.).

“He’s a really good bull, hairy in the chute,” Teel said in a news release. “If you get out clean, you can get a chance to win."

Teel and two other riders now have a chance in the PBR World Championship, which begins Sunday. He would have to beat number one rider Kaique Pacheco of Brazil to win the 2018 PBR World Finals title.

