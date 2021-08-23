Kountze Fire Department mourns loss of beloved assistant chief after COVID-related death

‘Rest now Chief, we'll take it from here.’

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Kountze Fire Department is mourning the loss of their beloved assistant fire chief, who died after contracting COVID-19.

The fire department announced that Assistant Fire Chief Dean Troup died after battling COVID-19, in a Sunday Facebook post. Troup was the second longest active member of the department, serving for more than 30 years.

Troup was a paramedic and firefighter, and he loved to help people, the department said. Troup never met a stranger, was loved by many, and loved Kountze and the Kountze community.

"The department is less without him, and he will be truly and deeply missed," a Kountze Fire Department official said in the media release.

The Kountze Fire Department asks that the Southeast Texas community please be respectful of Troup’s family in their time of grief and give them time to process their loss.

