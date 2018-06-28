Elizabeth Harley is a land owner in Kirbyville and rents one of her properties to a couple who Harley says is not taking care of her animals.

"They have the donkeys back there where water stands. They don’t have any shelter out there for them donkeys except for a tarp," Harley says.

Jesse, a Kirbyville resident, and his wife are the owners of those animals and they say they’re animals are their number one priority.

"They're our children," Jesse said.

Jesse and his wife are in the process of being evicted by their landlord Elizabeth, but even with the move they don’t plan on breaking up their family anytime soon.

"I don’t abandon children," Jesse’s wife said.

They say they are doing what they can to care for their children, but say that constant harassment from their landlord has made life for them much harder.

"It's frustrating when you’re trying to move and clean up and pack and then have to stop and talk to police and everything else. It's like would you give me a break and let me finish packing," Jesse’s wife said.

12news spoke with a veterinarian who says he recently check on the animals with police. He tells us their conditions are not ideal, but they are not bad enough to seize the animals.

Donna Armstrong with the Jasper Lakes Humane Society felt a differently after seeing the animals this afternoon, and says suggests Jesse and his wife should consider giving the animals away.

"Turn them over, and let somebody else take them that can take care of them," Armstrong said.

As Jesse and his wife get ready to leave, they are prepared to fight until the end to keep their family together.

