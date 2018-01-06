Kirbyville kindergartners walked across the stage receiving their diplomas Thursday, but for one parent it wasn't the happy moment he expected.

Dustin Williams left the ceremony infuriated, feeling his special needs child was treated different than the other students. He said the other students each received a handshake and a photo with the superintendent, but his child and one other did not.

Instead, their teacher handed them their diplomas and took a photo with them. The school's principal also took a photo with him.

Superintendent Dr. Tommy Wallis said he didn't intentionally leave the children out, and since the teacher handed off their diplomas he thought they were taken care of. According to Wallis, it was a semantics issue, the stage was very small and there were a lot of people up there.

However, Williams felt that wasn't a valid excuse.

"When they spun my son around he could of shook his hand, called him over there or just kneeled by his wheelchair and took a picture with him," said Williams.

He said there have been other instances where the school could've done better at including the students with special needs.

Williams explained that when the special needs classroom wins a class party, they're given the same reward as the other classes. For example, if the prize is a pizza party that's what they get, but a lot of the kids in the class can't eat foods like that.

Prior to graduation, the school forgot to send out the announcement about graduation to the special needs students.

He also explained that every other kindergarten teacher was recognized but his son's teacher.

Regardless of if it was intentional or not, he said the school district really needs to work on being more inclusive with their special needs children.

