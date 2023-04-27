Police: Kirbyville man accidentally sets himself on fire while trying to set shed on fire

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister says as the man was setting the shed on fire, he accidentally set his legs on fire, then ran away.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville man is being treated for burns after accidentally setting himself on fire.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister tells 12News around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a man accidentally set himself on fire as he was trying to set a shed on fire in the 400 block of West Lester Hawthorne Street in Kirbyville.

The shed was on the property of a house where the man had lived, but he had been asked to leave.

Brister says as the man was setting the shed on fire, he accidentally set his legs on fire, then ran away.

The fire spread from the shed to the porch of the house.

The house itself was undamaged, according to Brister.

Police found the man and called for EMS so that he could be transported to the the hospital and be treated for his burns.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.