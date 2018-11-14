KIRBYVILLE — Texas State Troopers say a Kirbyville man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash involving a semi on Highway 96.

Investigators believe the driver of an Acura, Joshua Dennis, 35, hit the back of a tractor truck that was towing a pole trailer. DPS spokesperson Sergeant Stephanie Davis says the wreck was reported around 7:30 p.m. near the Kirbyville Water Supply and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Jasper, didn't appear to be injured, according to Sgt. Davis.

Investigators closed the northbound lanes of US 96 to investigate the deadly crash. Traffic was still moving through the center median.

© 2018 KBMT