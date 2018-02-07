A Kirbyville man is in the hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a car this morning.

From DPS:

At approximately 11:45a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on US 96 in Jasper County. The crash occurred near Gateway Tabernacle church. Preliminary reports indicate that a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on US 96. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was pulling out of the church parking lot and pulled into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the Chevrolet. After the collision, the motorcycle skid for approximately 150-feet before coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Bradley Arnold of Kirbyville, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 74-year-old Charles Erderly of Call, was not injured.

This is an ongoing crash investigation and there are additional details to be released

