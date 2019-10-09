KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Kirbyville High School football player seriously injured in Friday night's football game against Lumberton is continuing to recover, and is set to begin physical therapy according to the school's Facebook post.

The post says his 'left side is weak' and the physical therapy started Monday will help to 'address the deficits.'

He will stay in ICU as staff works on regulating his blood pressure according to the post.

The post thanked the community for 'the continued prayers for total healing.'

