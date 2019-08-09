KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville football player suffered a neck and spinal cord injury during Friday night's game against the Lumberton Raiders.

According to a release from Holli Farias, the High School Principal, the football player has regained movement in his arms and legs.

The Wildcat was taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children's Hospital.

RELATED: Kirbyville football player injured during game

Farias states the family has given an update on his condition saying in part, "The family is very pleased with the improvements made at this time. The family knows that God is at work restoring his body and they appreciate the prayers and support from his friends, family, school, and community."

MORE | Read the full statement here

The player will remain in ICU as he recovers.

After the player was taken to the hospital, players, coaches and others met at the 50-yard line to pray.

Stay with 12News for more updates on this developing story.