UPDATE | Kirbyville CISD releases students earlier than planned due to water main break

Students were released at 9 a.m. Wednesday

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Kirbyville CISD had to release students earlier than planned on Wednesday due to a water main break.

The school posted that they were releasing students at all campuses at 9 a.m.

The district originally announced on Tuesday that students would be released at 1 p.m. so that the city could cut off water to the school to make critical repairs.

It's unclear if these repairs are due to the winter storm and impacts Southeast Texas has seen due to last week's crippling winter storm.

KCISD says that classes are set to resume Thursday morning (February 25).