x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

UPDATE | Kirbyville CISD releases students earlier than planned due to water main break

Students were released at 9 a.m. Wednesday

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Kirbyville CISD had to release students earlier than planned on Wednesday due to a water main break. 

The school posted that they were releasing students at all campuses at 9 a.m. 

The district originally announced on Tuesday that students would be released at 1 p.m. so that the city could cut off water to the school to make critical repairs.

It's unclear if these repairs are due to the winter storm and impacts Southeast Texas has seen due to last week's crippling winter storm. 

KCISD says that classes are set to resume Thursday morning (February 25). 

Kirbyville Elementary School also said that spring and group pictures would be rescheduled due to the early dismissal. 

RELATED: Beaumont leaders propose bill adjustment to counter cost of leaks due to winter storm

RELATED: 5 ERCOT board members who live outside of Texas resign in aftermath of power outage, winter storm

RELATED: SBA offering low interest disaster loans to businesses, residents affected by winter storm