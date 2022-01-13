Kirbyville CISD to close schools and offices Friday for deep cleaning

Interim Superintendent Kristi Gore says it is in the best interest of all employees and students for a cleaning of each campus and office to be performed over the long weekend.

At this time we feel it is in the best interest of our students, staff, and familes to cancel school for tomorrow Friday, January 14th. During this cancellation time we will be doing a deep clean for each of our campuses and offices. Also, Monday January 17th is a student and staff holiday. We look forward to seeing our students and staff back on our campuses Tuesday January 18th.We hope everyone is staying well, Have a very safe weekend.