Kirbyville CISD to close schools and offices Friday for deep cleaning

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District announced Thursday they are cancelling school Friday to get a head start on a deep cleaning.
Interim Superintendent Kristi Gore says it is in the best interest of all employees and students for a cleaning of each campus and office to be performed over the long weekend.
Students and staff are already off Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Students and staff will return back to campuses Tuesday, Jan. 18.
From a Kirbyville CISD announcement:
At this time we feel it is in the best interest of our students, staff, and familes to cancel school for tomorrow Friday, January 14th. During this cancellation time we will be doing a deep clean for each of our campuses and offices. Also, Monday January 17th is a student and staff holiday. We look forward to seeing our students and staff back on our campuses Tuesday January 18th.We hope everyone is staying well, Have a very safe weekend.
Kristi Gore
Kirbyville CISD Interim Superintendent