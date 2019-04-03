BEAUMONT, Texas — Eight-year-old Drayk Manning received an experience he and his family will never forget.

Manning is a third-grader from Kirbyville and has battled through a lot more than most kids his age.

He was born premature at seven months and spent the first three months of his life in a hospital.

At 14 months of age, he endured "Pertussis" or Whooping Cough, while also being diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Drayk's mother Ameia Manning says ""Everyday is a challenge, but everyday is so worth it."

Ameia tells 12News her son doesn't allow his physical challenges to prevent him from enjoying life and experiencing new things.

Sunday was a special day for Drayk as his family headed to Urban Air Adventure Park in Beaumont.

A couple staff members pressed pause on their busy day to help Drayk do something he has never done.

Strapped down in his wheelchair, employees around him began jumping up and down on a trampoline.

Within seconds, a huge smile broke out across Drayk's face.

"I'm amazed at the out pour of love that he got today," says Ameia Manning. "I'm so grateful for Urban Air."

Drayk's laughter from experiencing a trampoline for the first time gathered quite a crowd.

Urban Air employee Landon Traylor says "It was awesome, just seeing his excitement and the joy in his face was awesome."

"It was awesome, kids like this don't get to experience it everyday so it's a new thing," says co-worker Jkalen Eaglin. "I'm proud he got to enjoy it."

The trampoline was just the beginning of an afternoon of excitement.

Drayk also got to go down a slide which he seemed to love, because he kept asking staff to take him back up.

His infectious grin and attitude also allowed him to meet some new friends.

This memorable day eventually came to an end, but the smile on eight-year-old Drayk's face never went away.

It was a day for Drayk and his mom to put aside the struggles he faces and replace it with a joy they will never forget.

"It brightens my heart for other people to see such an amazing kid," says Ameia Manning. "This is him always, always smiling and always portraying love."

Sunday also marked only the second time that families across Southeast Texas could participate in a "Sensory Jump."

The new program is designed for kids with autism or special needs.

It allows them to spend two hours inside the facility all to themselves, giving them a quiet atmosphere as well as assistance to enjoy the attractions inside Urban Air.

The "Sensory Jump" takes places on the first Sunday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon.