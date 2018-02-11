KIRBYVILLE — 13-year-old Joshua Park spends a lot of time in the kitchen these days.

"Baking has always been an inspiration for me," Park said.

Peanut butter cookies are his specialty. He is using them to help ease the financial burden his mother faces.

"When I saw my mom in this big ditch, the first thing that came to my mind was help mom," he said.

Shari Perrucci's oldest son, Justin, died last year, making Park all she has left.

Perrucci has battled a number of health problems for years.

She's been on disability since 2012 and six months ago broke her foot.

In October, Social Security Disability (SSD) stopped sending Perrucci checks, making it tough to make ends meet.

"Joshua was sad about that because that's what we used to live on," Perrucci said. "Even though it's a small amount, it still gets the basic bills paid and he was upset about that."

She has continued to look for a job that can support both her and Park.

However, not being able to lift much of anything and struggling to walk after her foot surgery has provided a barrier in employment.

That's when Joshua came up with the idea of the peanut butter cookies.

Even his mom said, "Don't be disappointed if it doesn't work out."

"I just left that out of my mind, it's going to work out," Park said.

His cookie business began on Saturday, setting up a table outside his home with signs along Highway 96.

But no one stopped by.

Park shifted his sights across the street toward the Conoco gas station and asked the cashier if they could help.

"He came into store and started talking to me," said Conoco cashier Stacey Marshall. "I quickly understood why he was selling the cookies."

With a spot to set up shop, Conoco served as Park's personal cookie stand.

He made roughly $30 on the first day, selling each cookie for 50 cents.

Perrucci said, "His heart is bigger than his whole body, that's the part I'm most proud of."

Every day after school, Park would ride his bike across the street to see if any cookie orders were in.

"There's so many people out there looking for a way to make easy money," said Perrucci. "He's not, he just wants to help me."

If there are orders, he bikes back home and goes to work in the kitchen.

Once the cookies are ready, he takes them back to the gas station where the workers at Conoco help deliver them out.

Business hasn't been booming since that first day though.

"It's running kind of slow," said Park. "I might have to get my signs back out there to let people know to still come in."

Recently, Park was riding around on a bike held together by duct tape.

An anonymous member of the community changed that, dropping off a brand new bike at the family's door step.

The gesture didn't stop there as the bike sat next to a pile of food with a note that read, "I hope this helps...Happy Holiday!"

Park's big heart and willingness to help others doesn't stop with baking cookies.

He routinely helps clean an antique store nearby along with assisting Conoco as well.

Even around the store, he's eager to do anything I ask him," says Marshall. "It really warms my heart to see a small town come together and a child work so hard to help his family."

Just a week into the cookie business, Park says he'll stay motivated to keep baking his signature peanut butter cookies if it helps his mom.

Joshua doesn't mind passing along his qualities to others as well.

"I see a lot of kids at my school who tell me stories about their mom being depressed," Park said. "They ask me what can I do?' I told them the first thing you can do is get out on your feet and start doing something creative."

Park sells his cookies for 50 cents each and if you'd like to help, just place an order at the Conoco gas station along Highway 96 across from Kirbyville Elementary.

