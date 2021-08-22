King Middle School announces temporary closure due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 until Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School officials recently announced that the school will be temporarily closed due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff and students.

The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 until Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, according to a King Middle School Friday Facebook post. During the closure, a thorough and deep clean of the entire facility will take place.

King Middle School staff are preparing packets for families and students to pick up on Monday, Aug. 23 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Healthy students are welcome to return to school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. School officials said additional information regarding the schools re-opening will be sent out Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

School officials continue to encourage families to continuously monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19. School officials ask that children who present any symptoms of COVID-19 isolate at home, and that parents of symptomatic children and children that test positive contact the school.

If parents have questions, they can call the school at 409-617-5850 between noon and 5 p.m. every day

From a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Middle School release:

To the parent of All King Middle School Students,

Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff and students at King Middle School and out of an abundance of caution, the school will be closed from Monday, August 23rd until Friday, August 27th.

As you all know, COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly within our community.

This decision is in the best interest of the students, families and staff of King Middle School.

During this time the school will receive a deep cleaning of all classrooms and common spaces.

We encourage all families to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19, which include but are not limited to: fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, headache and diarrhea.

If at any time your child develops any signs or symptoms of COVID he/she will need to continue to stay home, contact the campus, and isolate. COVID-19 testing can be made available by the school nurse or by scheduling an appointment with Julie Nezat.