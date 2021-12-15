LIVE: Defense cross-examines taser trainer in Kim Potter trial

Judge Regina Chu ended court on Tuesday before the defense had a chance to speak with Sgt. Mike Peterson about Potter's Taser training and certification.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sgt. Mike Peterson testified that Potter received extensive use-of-force and scenario-based training

Commander Garett Flesland testified Potter was up to date on Brooklyn Center policies and procedures

Experts reviewed the differences between a gun and taser

Assistant medical examiner talked through Daunte Wright's autopsy

BCA forensic scientist described evidence documented at scene of Wright's death

Court began on Tuesday morning with Judge Regina Chu addressing two motions in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer from Brooklyn Center charged in the April 2021 death of Daunte Wright.

Potter is charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

The first motion from the prosecution asked that evidence of bias by union members be allowed, as Potter was a police union president as recently as 2019. Judge Chu rejected that motion.

The second motion addressed the defense’s use of expert witnesses. Prosecutors said the defense has tried to turn other officers like Sgt. Johnson into expert witnesses and wanted the jury to disregard those opinions. The defense responded that the state didn’t object at the time of Johnson’s testimony and noted that he was the prosecution’s own witness. Judge Regina Chu said she will not order the jury to disregard Johnson’s opinion.

Commander Garett Flesland with the Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD) was the first witness the state called Tuesday morning. Flesland testified he oversees trainers for the BCPD and reviews the programs and training that officers receive. He said Potter was up-to-date on certain policies and procedures within the department, including a certification to use a Taser since 2002. He said she had received multiple recertifications since then.

The second and final witness called to the stand Tuesday was Sgt. Mike Peterson, also with the BCPD. Peterson was asked to explain Taser training and use, as it aligns with BCPD policy.

Peterson said his goal is to cross-train officers on how to use as many platforms as they can to retain a commonality of techniques, and a vast array of responses that they can use when presented with a real-life scenario. On the stand he reviewed what Taser certification entails.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank showed the court a document that Peterson had signed off on, confirming Potter had been properly trained, with the most recent training completed on March 2, 2021.

Judge Chu ended court on Tuesday before the defense could cross examine Peterson.

Court is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

