Southeast Texas kids to spend day learning what goes on at the Jefferson County Courthouse

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas kids will get the chance to spend a day at the Jefferson County Courthouse to learn about what goes on there.

The Save Our Children program is holding it's annual "Know Your County Courthouse" event on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The event has been happening for the past 15 years and gives kids a chance to learn exactly what all goes on at the county courthouse.

The goal of the event is to debunk any myths about the courthouse as well as inspire the next generation about county business.

"Our kids have been saturated with TV and all this stuff pertaining to the bad side of the court house, when there is a good side," said Joseph Roberts CEO and Founder of Save Our Children.

"There's so many things that a kid can learn at the court house. There is 378 jobs that are right here in this court house," he added.

Kids from 6 through 17-years-old will be able to spend the day at the courthouse with sign in starting at 8 a.m. in the jury empaneling room.

The actual event begins at 9 a.m., but don't be late as no can enter after 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

If a parent or guardian wants to bring a child under 6-years-old they will have to remain at the courthouse with the child at all times.

Parents and guardians must pick up children by 4 p.m.

