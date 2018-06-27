Kids will get a chance to become a "junior ranger" on Fridays in July at the Big Thicket National Preserve north of Kountze.

Families with kids from eight to 12-years-old can learn about everything from wildlife to wilderness survival every Friday in July from 9 a.m. to noon during "Junior Ranger Days" according to a news release from the Big Thicket National Preserve.

Each week the programs, which are free, will be lead by park rangers according to the release.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Cal the preserve at 409-951-6700 for more information.

SCHEDULE

July 6: Wilderness Survival for Kids Could you survive being lost in the outdoors? Learn the basics of wilderness survival.

July 13: Water Wonders What’s in the water? Do hands-on water sampling and other fun activities to learn about the critters that live in our local waters.

July 20: Wild Things! Immerse yourself in the lives of Big Thicket wildlife as you search for habitat, build a food web, and learn about the adaptations that help animals survive.

July 27: Wings over the Thicket Experience what it’s like to be a bird searching for habitat, a bat hunting for insects, and more as we explore the world of flying animals in the Big Thicket.



