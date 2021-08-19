Kelly High School confirms principal Teresa Shaffer's immediate resignation

Bishop David Toups said the school will begin looking for a new principal and will make an announcement once plans are confirmed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School principal Dr. Teresa Shaffer is resigning from the position effective immediately, according to a letter released Thursday to the school faculty and staff.

Diocese spokesperson Karen Gilman confirmed Bishop David Toups sent a letter to the Kelly High School community announcing the principal's immediate resignation, citing personal reasons.

"I have been informed by Dr. Teresa Shaffer, that for personal reasons, she offered her resignation as Principal of Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School effective immediately," the letter says.

Bishop Toups said the school will begin looking for a new principal and will make an announcement once plans are confirmed.

Shaffer became the principal of Kelly High School March 30, 2020. Long-time principal Roger Bemis served in the position for 23 years prior to his resignation in 2020, according to a 12News file story.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…