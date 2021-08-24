Kelly Catholic High School names interim principal to finish out school year

With more than 40 years of experience in education, Laurence Williams said he is looking forward to continuing to work with faculty and staff at the school.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The assistant principal of Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School is stepping into a new leadership role, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the Diocese of Beaumont.

Laurence Williams joined Kelly High School in 2018 and served the school as assistant principal and as the dean of students. On Tuesday, Williams was named the interim principal of Kelly High School.

With more than 40 years of experience in education, Williams said he is looking forward to continuing to work with faculty and staff at the school.

The school said Kelli Mahan will continue in her current role as assistant principal with a focus on curriculum, instruction, and accreditation.

In January, the school is planning to form a search committee to consider candidates for the principal position for the 2022-2023 school year, the release says.

The news comes after the school’s previous principal, Dr. Teresa Shaffer, resigned effective immediately on August 19 after serving in the position for about a year and five months. Bishop David Toups with the Diocese of Beaumont sent a letter to the Kelly High School community saying Shaffer cited personal reasons for her resignation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Full release from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School...

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School announced today, August 24, that Mr. Laurence Williams has been named the interim principal of the school.

Williams joined Kelly High School in 2018 and has been serving the school as the assistant principal and the dean of students. He has more than 40 years of experience in education.

Williams said he loves the MKCHS community and is looking forward to continuing to work with the faculty and staff to provide excellent academics.

Williams will oversee all aspects of school operations at MKCHS as we continue to move forward this school year. We are thankful for Kelli Mahan who will continue in her current role as assistant principal with a focus on curriculum, instruction and accreditation.

In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to the volunteers of our various school committees and organizations. These groups will continue to engage in activities that will advance MKCHS under Williams’ leadership and guidance.

In January, a search committee will be formed in order to consider candidates for principal for the 2022-23 school year. We are excited and grateful that Williams has decided to step into this leadership role for this school year, and we are confident that he will provide the direction that is needed for our school community to continue to have a safe and productive school year.