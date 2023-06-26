Experts give tips on how to protect your AC, save money as temperatures rise in Southeast Texas

Preventive maintenance on your air conditioning unit is important to ensure that you stay cool while the Southeast Texas heat rages outside.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With temperatures rising in Texas, having a working air condition system is crucial.

"A person that maintains the unit twice a year can get 15 to 20 years. A person that doesn't, will probably get 5 or 6. And then you'll be changing a compressor out or a major repair like that," said SirDarion Conston, owner of Conston Air Systems.

Most problems with an AC unit can be prevented. Blown motors and capacitors are all issues that can be prevented if taken care of properly.

"Capacitors go out when it's really hot cause the unit cutting on and off. And some of the condenser coils be dirty," said Conston.

This means people would be paying more money to keep their house cool.

“It's the summertime and you got a dirty coil and it's pulling higher amps, then your light bill is going to be higher cause you're using more wattage," said Conston.

One of the ways to prevent this is by keeping the condenser coils on the capacitor clean.

“If you take the time to clean the coil, then the amp draws go down and the price of cleaning the coil is like $75- $85. And the price of changing out the compressor that's been over amping can range between $2,500 and $3,000. So it's a dramatic difference," Conston said.

Even just cleaning the conditioning coil after grass has been mowed can make a big difference in keeping the AC working.

Conston suggests getting your air conditioning checked twice a year to save money in the long run.

Another tip is to not leave your air conditioning running all day, every day. Keep it on auto instead.

"Don't run your unit to 65, 60 degrees at night it'll probably never reach that. and you're putting a lot of wear and tear on your unit. So keep it in between 68 and, no lower than 68 and 72 for the heat of the day and you should be fine,” said Conston.