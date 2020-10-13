Keep safety in mind while awaiting electricity restoral

Following Hurricane Laura, Southeast Texas saw a spike in generator related deaths and crime.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tonight nearly 27,000 Southeast Texans are still in the dark following Hurricane Delta.

Entergy expects the power to be on for most residents by Thursday but we’ve got some reminders to help keep you safe if you're still in the dark.

After a big storm passes through, the aftermath lingers for a while.

Sadly we don't have to look to far back for a sobering reminder that safety should still be on everyone's mind.

Beaumont Police say criminals often target homes after natural disasters because people have evacuated to seek shelter out of town.

But for those that don’t evacuate may not have power generator safety can be a matter of life and death.

An 86-year-old Louisiana man is being considered the first death attributed to hurricane delta after he tried to re-fuel a hot generator that was located in his shed.

Here’s a few generator safety tips to keep in mind…

NEVER use a generator inside a home or garage or any enclosed area.

Keep it outdoors and away from vents, doors and windows.

Turn off your generator and let it cool before refueling.

Get a carbon monoxide alarm if you don't have one.

If you're without power and decided to stay with a friend or family member, don't leave the house without knowing exactly what you're leaving behind, in case your home is targeted.

Make sure you have documentation for valuable items, like jewelry and electronics, pictures. Having purchase receipts can also be helpful to police.

When it comes to items like electronics that have a serial number make sure to write them down.

This will make it easier for police to track down and return any stolen items.

Right now Entergy has about two thousand people on the ground working to restore power.

The utility company is expecting most of its customers to have power back on by Thursday at the latest.