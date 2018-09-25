BEAUMONT — Sunday new allegations were made against Brett Kavanaugh leaving many wondering about the law and the statute of limitations for reporting similar crimes.

Deborah Ramirez is a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh. She claims he exposed himself to her during a drunken dormitory party 35 years ago. This follows the initial allegation made by Christine Ford about an alleged sexual assault.

The allegations of sexual misconduct resulted in protests Monday on Capitol Hill. Dozens ended up being arrested in protest of the nomination of Kavanaugh.

Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin said that the Ramirez allegation, if true, would be considered a misdemeanor in Texas if reported within two years of the misconduct.

"If somebody exposes themselves to somebody else, their genitals, and is reckless about whether or not that person is going to be offended or upset by that, that's going to be a Class B Indecent Exposure," said Pipkin.

She said in terms of adult-on-adult groping, it's a Class C Assault. That would be considered contact that another person deems offensive or unwanted. Pipkin said two key things factor into whether they can prosecute these crimes between adults. First, when the crime happened. Second, when it was reported.

"The statute of limitations is going to be two years from the time the offense occurred," said Pipkin.

Pipkin said they encourage victims of sexual assault or unwanted behavior to come forward even after the statue of limitations runs out.

She explained that women don't always come forward right away for a number of reasons. Pipkin says victim shaming plays a role, and sometimes victims blame themselves.

"Young girls are raised to be accommodating and we minimize things and we blame ourselves in ways that I don't think men do," said Pipkin.

She said a councilor from the Garth House once explained to her that when people experience traumatic situations, their brains code the trauma differently. On a completely subconscious level, our brains record memories completely differently than they would happy memories or mundane things. This can play a role in how victims report the details of the crimes and why they may not remember the smaller details.

Kavanaugh denied allegations made by Ramirez. In an interview with Fox News, he said the alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. "I know I'm telling the truth, I know my lifelong record and I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process," said Kavanaugh.

Under Texas law, Pipkin said if someone was found guilty of indecent exposure that would be a class B misdemeanor. They could face 180 days in jail and a fine of two-thousand dollars.

For a Class C Assault under Texas law in terms of unwanted groping or attempting to undress someone, the punishment would come down to the details. Pipkin said it could be considered a third degree felony. A Class C felony could result in a fine of up to 500 dollars.

For a Third Degree Felony, attempted sexual assault could result in a punishment of 2-10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

