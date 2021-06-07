K9 officer Stark joins Chambers Co. as newest deputy thanks to Southeast Texas foundation

The Shane Detwiler Foundation is "dedicated to the memory of Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Thomas Detwiler who was tragically killed in the line of duty."

ANAHUAC, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's Office team is welcoming a new K9 officer to the force thanks to a Southeast Texas group dedicated to helping out current and future law enforcement officers.

K9 Stark was donated to the sheriff's office by the Shane Detwiler Foundation, and was presented in commissioner's court to the department on Wednesday. Stark was part of a "short demonstration during the Court break."

"The Shane Detwiler Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Thomas Detwiler who was tragically killed in the line of duty, serving the citizens of Chambers County," according to the group's website.

Detwiler's mother Cheryl Railsback and her husband Mike were in attendance for the donation of Stark.

The foundation's mission is "to provide scholarships to worthy individuals interested in pursuing a degree in criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University, Shane’s alma mater." The group also provides equipment to help out law enforcement agencies in Chambers County and surrounding areas.