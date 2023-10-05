x
Junior League of Beaumont announces lineup for the 2024 Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas

The event will be taking place March 1, 2024 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Junior League of Beaumont has announced the lineup for the 2024 Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas.

The lineup includes:

  • Miles Haynes dancing with Ginger Gummelt with Amy at Lamar teaching them to dance
  • Landon Malcom dancing with Erika Harris with Ashlands
  • Lee Potter dancing with Shawn Webb-Locke with Strutz
  • Paul Trevino dancing with Jane leger with Mariposa
  • Zach Stiles dancing with Brooke Morrow with Tisha at BISD
  • Brent Coon dancing with Michelle Coon-Matheson with iRule
  • Austin Williams dancing with Lindsay Wortham with Exygon
  • Dr. Russell Perry dancing with Lacey Lemoine with Encore

Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas is one of the biggest fundraisers for Junior League of Beaumont, which supports area nonprofits. 

The money raised at the annual event goes right back into the community through the Junior League's outreach program.

So what's on the line for the winning couple? Bragging rights and the mirror ball trophy! The couple that raises the most money is named the winner.

The Junior League of Beaumont is an organization of Southeast Texas women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful impact in the community through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

