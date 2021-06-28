July 4 fireworks shows to take place across Southeast Texas

The City of Beaumont will host its 35th Annual Fourth of July Celebration Saturday, July 4, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake on 700 Crockett St.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Fourth of July celebrations will be going on around Southeast Texas soon. We're rounding up and listing as many Independence Day events as we can. Be sure to send any we missed to 12News@12NewsNow.com!

The City of Beaumont will host its 35th Annual Fourth of July Celebration Saturday, July 4, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake at 700 Crockett St.

This annual activity offers a sensational salute to the nation’s past and will take place at the Downtown Event Centre Lake.

Fourth of July festivities include live entertainment, food trucks, and an unforgettable fireworks display. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for food, live music, and fun. Live entertainment includes Luke Whitney, The Big Show, and Flava Band.

Admission to all events and performances is free, and local food trucks will offer a selection of food and beverages. Lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers are permitted but are subject to search.

A special patriotic performance by the Symphony of Southeast Texas will begin at 8 p.m. at the Julie Rogers Theatre.

This free concert will be general admission with the doors opening at 7 p.m. As you leave, the fireworks will be in full view in the downtown Beaumont area.

No outside alcohol may be brought into the event.

Firework shows across Southeast Texas:

Beaumont, Texas: July 4, Downtown Event Centre Lake, on 700 Crockett Street

Port Arthur, Texas: July 4, LSCPA, 1800 Lakeshore Drive

Burkeville, Texas: July 10, Burkeville Fire Hall

People can also celebrate the Fourth of July and fireworks at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

On Sunday, July 4, LSCPA will have a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., at the Carl Parker Center, 1800 Lakeshore Dr.

The event will have free family activities inside the Parker Center from 5 p.m. – 8p.m., including karaoke, face painting, balloon twists, games, a kid’s coloring corner, and a photo booth.

There will be free food, ice cream and water.

The event will have laser tag from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., and a video game truck form 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Parking will be free on campus.

The Burkeville Fire Department will host their 5th annual Independence day Celebration July 10, at the Burkeville Fire Hall.

Waterslides and craft vendors start at 4 p.m., and a firework show will begin at dark.

