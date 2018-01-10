GROVES — A Jefferson County judge ruled on Monday that the City of Groves can move forward with a recall election to replace an embattled Groves City Councilman.

Councilman Cross Coburn has been in the spotlight since members of Groves City Council and local media were sent nude pictures that Coburn had sent to someone through a gay dating app.

A petition was created to gain momentum for a recall election. Two people came forward with signed affidavits saying they didn't sign the petition.

Coburn's attorney said the petition did not comply with the city charter and tried to seek and injunction but the judge ruled in favor of the city.

