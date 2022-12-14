'Merry Christmas to all' : Judge Benjamin Collins Sr. performing free wedding ceremonies until December 22

The judge can perform upcoming ceremonies in his traditional black robe or a Santa suit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — During the holiday season, Southeast Texans can have their wedding ceremony performed by Judge Ben "Santa" Collins for free.

Judge Benjamin Collins Sr. is performing free wedding ceremonies from December 14, 2022 until December 22, 2022 for the Christmas holidays. Anyone looking to get married during that time can call (409) 835-8457 to set up an appointment.

“All they need is their marriage license,” Judge Collins said.

Southeast Texans have to go to the County Clerk's Office to apply for a marriage license.

This is not the first time the judge has performed free ceremonies in honor of a holiday. The judge performed free weddings throughout February in honor of Valentine's Day, totaling 38 weddings that month.

“I was able to obtain Santa suit, and I thought, 'Why not do it for Christmas,'” Judge Collins said.

The judge can perform upcoming ceremonies in his traditional black robe or a Santa suit. His goal is to make each wedding as memorable as possible for couples taking their first steps into forever.

"It’s all about giving back to the community, giving back to the kids and couples, making it fun,” Judge Collins said.

Judge Collins understands some cannot afford a regular wedding. He wants to make sure those getting married will fondly remember the day for the rest of their lives.

"It's more about helping people that come in," Judge Collins said. “We improvise. We make it fun.”

Since January 2019, Judge Collins has performed about 400 marriage ceremonies. He has six ceremonies scheduled so far until December 22.

