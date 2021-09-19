Jon Batiste honors New Orleans with suit on Emmy's red carpet

There was one outfit that the city of New Orleans can be proud of as it was worn by Jazz musician, singer, bandleader and Kenner native, Jon Batiste.

NEW ORLEANS — The 73rd annual Emmy Awards aired on CBS Sunday night and the stars were out and dressed in their best fashion.

All eyes were on the beautiful ball gowns, designer suits with their own flare, and other outfits created by talented designers, such as Billy Porters and his black trouser look completed with large wings on the back.

On the red carpet, Batiste sported a custom-made suit made of images from the 2005 storm Hurricane Katrina. Images show aerial pictures of people sitting and laying on the top of roofs in the flooded city with spray-painted messages reading " The water is rising. Please help" and also names listed saying they are alive in the flooded homes.