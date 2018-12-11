PORT ARTHUR — 12News and The Ashley Home Store are inviting YOU to be "the voice" of Southeast Texas as we host a live watch party every evening that Port Arthur's DeAndre Nico appears live on The Voice.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on K-JAC NBC.

Come watch the Voice on KJAC NBC with a room ful of Southeast Texans and cheer Deandre on!!

While your cheering you can register to win a $500 gift certificate to The Ashley Home Store. The winner will be drawn at the last watch party of the season.

NEXT WATCH PARTY:

Monday Night, November 12, 2018

Rancho Grande Bar & Grill

East side of U.S. 69 between Turtle Creek Dr. & Jimmy Johnson Blvd

7670 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77642

MORE | Download The Voice App for iOS to vote for DeAndre

MORE | Download The Voice App for Android to vote for DeAndre

READ MORE | DeAndre's Dream: Port Arthur man reflects on journey to "The Voice"

We'll keep you apprised of anytime Nico will be appearing on the show as well as the location of the LIVE watch party for the show.

Be The Voice of Southeast Texas and let's help Deandre take home the title.

