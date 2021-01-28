15-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Jasper County

John Richard was last seen between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper County sheriff's deputies are looking for a 15-year-old autistic boy named John Wayne Richard.

Richard was last seen between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Chief Scott Duncan with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials revealed the teen was also seen on County Road 873 near Evadale.

John is described by police as a male with brown hair, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a distinctive drawstring backpack.

Richard’s mom said the boy is with his dog named Bootsie, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts can call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (409) 384-5417 or (409) 920-1333.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this, you can provide an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

