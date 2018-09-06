John Hancock, the former roommate of the suspected Beaumont Bomber, speaks out.

"People were calling me, they were like you know your names on the news right," Hancock said.

Hancock was the man whose name and initials were signed on multiple notes and postcards by Torres. He says federal agents question him the same day they raided Torre’s house.

"They were like long story short we know it's not you, you’re not in trouble but this dudes putting your name on stuff," Hancock said.

Hancock stayed with Torres for a short period of time, after meeting him through social media. He still can’t believe this all happened.

"The first couple days I said man that’s crazy. Then one day I was sitting there and just thinking I was like dude I brought my kids around this guy. I got a four year old and a two year old and my daughters are my best friends in the world," Hancock said.

He says Torres generally kept to himself.

"He was a homebody. He didn't have any friends, he really didn't talk to anybody he was just anti-social. He was real collective, he didn't talk about a lot. He was just to the point where didn't like life, he was unhappy,” Hancock said.

Hancock says, after everything thing that’s happened, he still wants to reach out and help Torres.

"He was a good guy man, a good guy. I think it was a cry for help and hopefully he gets what he need, I’m going to try to help him," Hancock said.

