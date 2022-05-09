Texas Roadhouse coming to Beaumont, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area

The restaurant is expected to open on October 24, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lone Star State staple is coming to Beaumont and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area.

A new Texas Roadhouse is being built in Beaumont. The restaurant will be located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.

The restaurant is expected to open on October 24, 2022 and will hire people to fill 225 to 250 positions. They are hiring for full-time and part-time positions, according to a Texas Roadhouse release.

Steve Kelley is a managing partner. He believes staffing is the key to Texas Roadhouse's success.

Kelley is excited to bring the restaurant to Beaumont, and he said he is not the only one anticipating the grand opening.

“It has been, just the level of acceptance, the excitement of people,” Kelley said. “Anytime you wear the logo, anytime someone sees Texas Roadhouse, it is nothing but a smile.”

Those interested in applying can do so online. Walk-ins will also be accepted Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the trailer located in the restaurant parking lot.

Once Texas Roadhouse opens, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. They be open for lunch and dinner on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

From a Texas Roadhouse release:

Beaumont, TX. (September 1, 2022) – Texas Roadhouse is bringing its legendary hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch side dishes to Beaumont and currently hiring for all full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 7,831 square-foot restaurant, at 6165 Eastex Freeway, is scheduled to open in late-October for dining and To-Go.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of steaks, ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a staff of 225. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Beaumont opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com. Walk-ins are also accepted Monday through Saturday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm in the trailer in the restaurant parking lot.