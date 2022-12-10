Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry

According to GTEC's website, 70% of of their students get jobs placement within two weeks.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry.

The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."

Students who participate will get hands-on training in topics such as safety, tool assessment, power tools, repairing tools and more. Students will also learn about construction math, specifically precise measurements when they are out in the field.

Organizers of the course believe that aside from the extensive training, the best thing about the course is that it is free.

"This is a non-profit organization, and there's nothing going to stop you from getting in here,” Matt Boudreaux, job developer for GTEC said. “We know people need opportunity. They need a helping hand. The company right here, where we train you for free. We have great job placement. That way the revenue gets to stay right here in the golden triangle.”

The organization's program is designed to help people who have not received the same opportunity as others get the skills they need to become, "successful workers in the industrial boom stirring the Golden Triangle region."

The non-profit organization's building is located at 710 Stilwell Boulevard.