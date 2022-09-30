New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map

Nerd Family Productions moved into The Press Building, and education is at the core of its mission.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm.

A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The Press Building, and education is at the core of its mission.

Niq Hunter is the CEO and founder of Nerd Family Productions and has a passion for technology. The entrepreneur is working to inspire children in the Port Arthur community.

“It started in 2019 back," Hunter said. "I was selling cars, and I was making videos about the cars, then I started making videos for other people, and it kind of went from there.”

The video production company originated in Beaumont and made waves in Southeast Texas. The team is made up of mostly area talent, which made pushing for the new space in Port Arthur ideal.

“With the shift that Port Arthur has made, like a conscious shift, towards creating a creator economy, opening this place up for for film studios, and video production companies, and inviting Hollywood to come here to Southeast Texas, we knew that this could definitely be a place we could flourish,” Hunter said.

Some Port Arthur residents are excited about the opportunities the company could bring to area children.

“They can come and get out the streets," Margaret Love, Port Arthur resident, said. "[It will] keep them inside, to where they can be able to do things with their minds, be creative, and make sure they are staying 100 percent focused."



Teaching the youth how to edit videos and commercials and provide them with hands-on experience is what future partnerships are for, and its something Hunter prides himself on.

“If I would have had a camera in my hands, if I would have had an opportunity,” Hunter said. “Ok well, I know that they make money making videos. And if I could figure out how to make that into a career, my life would be completely different. So, we just want to give that opportunity.”

Nerd Family Productions is looking to hire 15 new employees to fill rolls.