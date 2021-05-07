Businesses in Southeast Texas now hiring, struggling to fill positions

Business owners and employment specialists have seen the demand for new hires outweigh the supply.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The latest jobless figures show the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell to the lowest level since the pandemic started.

Southeast Texas businesses say they've had "help wanted" signs out for some time and are even turning to social media looking for those new hires.

As more vaccinations are being widely administered and restrictions on businesses have been lifted more people are becoming willing to travel, shop, and eat out but many businesses are having some trouble keeping up.

Unemployment claims fell to 498,000 last week which is the lowest point since the start of the pandemic when there were 900,000 claims.

“It is a little more difficult to get people to come in to accept jobs right now,” said Derick Barber of Express Employment Professionals.

“We feel like it's a lot to do with the stimulus package and everything going out there unemployment being higher income tax season,” said Barber.

Employment specialists like Barber make the process easier for jobseekers through job networking, coaching, and training.

“If it's typing or Microsoft Word, Excel or whatever it may be, we have courses for that that they can utilize to help sharpen their skills,” he said.

Bruno’s Italian Kitchen owner Aamira Gjyriqi has been trying to hire employees since May of 2020 when restrictions on businesses were fully lifted.

“Even though we have the hiring sign up applications are very very very little,” Giyrgi said.

Giyrgi says many other businesses have had to cut back on hours or shut down completely because they can't find people to work.

“I've been hiring on the spot. If I'm there you sent in an application, I do the interview right there, right then,” she said.

She says business has been booming which makes for a perfect time to get a job and if you're still reluctant express employment has more than 50 available stay-at-home positions.

So if you're ready to get to work there's jobs out there and employment specialists who will help make the process easier for you.