J.J. Watt joins CBS as NFL analyst

"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” said Berson. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.”



“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” said Watt. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”



Drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin (No. 11 overall), Watt played 12 NFL seasons with the Texans (2011-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2021-22). A five-time NFL First-Team All Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Watt was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times and also honored as the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He is the only player in NFL history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks and finished his career with 114.5 sacks.