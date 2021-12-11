First Lady Jill Biden visiting Houston vaccination clinic Sunday

Dr. Jill Biden along with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will be visiting Texas Children's Hospital.

HOUSTON — First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Houston Sunday to continue her efforts in urging parents and guardians to vaccinate their children.

FLOTUS is expected to land in Houston at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday along with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. The two are then scheduled to visit Texas Children's Hospital at about 3 p.m.

Last week, children ages 5 to 11 were finally able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a lower dose. In the Houston area, the first of these doses were administered at Texas Children's Hospital.

Five-year-old Paxton and his brother, 9-year-old Patrick Bowers, are believed to be the first kids in the 5-11 age group to receive the vaccine in Houston. They were given one-third of the dose given to teens and adults.

Although a lot of appointments have been filled for kids to get their vaccine, some parents remain hesitant.

Dr. Stan Spinner, a pediatrician at Texas Children's Hospital, said he gets a lot of questions from parents who are still unsure.

Most commonly asked questions about children getting COVID vaccine

Question 1: Does my child need to get the vaccine?

Dr. Spinner: "Do you want to keep your child safe then the answer is yes."

Question 2: Is it safe for my child to get the vaccine?

Dr. Spinner: "It is a significantly more of a risk of getting infected and have consequences of the infection then getting the shot."

Question 3: What about myocarditis? A rare inflammation of the heart muscle that's been reported in teens who have got the shot.

Dr. Spinner: "It has not been seen during the trails from the 5-11 children whatsoever. We know that the instances of myocarditis due to COVID is 10, 20, 30 times more common than due to the vaccine and it's also much more serious."

For those still on the fence, Dr. Spinner said COVID is one of the leading causes of death in children in our country right now and parents need to know that COVID is not something to take lightly for kids of any age.