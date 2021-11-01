Jefferson Theatre celebrates 94th anniversary with special screening of Lord of the Rings Trilogy

To celebrate their 94th anniversary, Jefferson Theatre is inviting all Southeast Texans to a special screening of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy

BEAUMONT, Texas — The month of November marks the 94th Anniversary of the Jefferson Theatre in Downtown Beaumont.

To celebrate, they're inviting all Southeast Texans to a special 20th anniversary screening of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a June 18th, 2019 newscast.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, begins at 11 a.m. The Two Towers starts at 2:30 p.m. and The Return of the King begins at 6:00 p.m.

One ticket for all 3 movies is $10.

MORE | Jefferson Theatre tickets

Jefferson Theatre is also home to Classic Movie Nights every Friday.

What started as a way to showcase a historic theater has turned into a regular event for both locals and visitors. Mostly every Friday night, families gather together to watch their favorite classic movies inside the Jefferson Theatre.

With an admission price of just $5 and the added bonus of live music and craft beer, it's an inexpensive evening the whole family can enjoy. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Classic Movie Night showings in November:

N ov. 5: Coco

Coco Nov. 12: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Nov. 19: My Girl

In August of 2014, the City of Beaumont kicked off Classic Movie Nights by showing the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The plan was to show a movie once a month, but it was so popular more shows were quickly added.

Jefferson Theatre has implemented COVID-19 safety measures, such as blocking off every other row, no contact digital ticketing and enhanced disinfecting protocols. Bathrooms are cleaned every 45 minutes, high-touch surfaces are cleaned constantly and electrostatic sprayers are used for disinfecting the seating area.