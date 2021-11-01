x
Jefferson Theatre celebrates 94th anniversary with special screening of Lord of the Rings Trilogy

To celebrate their 94th anniversary, Jefferson Theatre is inviting all Southeast Texans to a special screening of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy

BEAUMONT, Texas — The month of November marks the 94th Anniversary of the Jefferson Theatre in Downtown Beaumont.

To celebrate, they're inviting all Southeast Texans to a special 20th anniversary screening of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy on Saturday, Nov. 20.  

Doors open at 10 a.m. The first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, begins at 11 a.m. The Two Towers starts at 2:30 p.m. and The Return of the King begins at 6:00 p.m. 

One ticket for all 3 movies is $10.

Jefferson Theatre is also home to Classic Movie Nights every Friday.

What started as a way to showcase a historic theater has turned into a regular event for both locals and visitors. Mostly every Friday night, families gather together to watch their favorite classic movies inside the Jefferson Theatre.

With an admission price of just $5 and the added bonus of live music and craft beer, it's an inexpensive evening the whole family can enjoy. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. 

Classic Movie Night showings in November:

  • Nov. 5: Coco
  • Nov. 12: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
  • Nov. 19: My Girl

In August of 2014, the City of Beaumont kicked off Classic Movie Nights by showing the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The plan was to show a movie once a month, but it was so popular more shows were quickly added. 

Jefferson Theatre has implemented COVID-19 safety measures, such as blocking off every other row, no contact digital ticketing and enhanced disinfecting protocols. Bathrooms are cleaned every 45 minutes, high-touch surfaces are cleaned constantly and electrostatic sprayers are used for disinfecting the seating area. 

