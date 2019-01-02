JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Last Friday the Secretary of State, David Whitley, sent out a list of about 95,000 people to review and determine their citizenship status, and eligibility to vote.

Tuesday, reports surfaced that 20,000 from those lists have been removed because they had already proven their citizenship to the Department of Public Safety. Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott downplayed concerns about the voter citizenship review.

Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector, Allison Getz, reviews voter registrations for the county. The original list sent to Jefferson County Tuesday mentioned less than 300 names out of the near 144,000 registered voters in the county. So far, they haven't received any discrepancies from the state.

"We just want to follow the law, that's all there is to it, no opinions, no political anything, just following the rules," said Getz.

Getz said they're not sure what reason the names ended up on the list. As a voter registrar, they use the honor system. The voter registration form is written in English and Spanish. By signing the bottom, Getz said you're signing a statement that says you're a resident of the county, and a U.S. citizen. By signing the affidavit, you are saying that it's in fact true.

"We're not law enforcement, we're not going back behind people to verify it," said Getz.

Getz went on to explain that there is a system in place at the state, as well as DPS, that verifies citizenship. After going through those processes, it gets back to the county and they make sure everything is correct.

Getz said some on the list may have voted in the last election.

"We have elections May the fourth, so we're going to make sure that we go through this list and make sure that everybody on that list is eligible to vote before the municipal elections," said Getz.

Juan Villalovos was born and raised in El Salvador until moving to California. There, he became a legal citizen through the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.

Juan feels the voter registration issues is discrimination against Latinos and people of color. He said there's no way a significant number of non-citizens were able to vote in Jefferson County, or elsewhere in Texas.

"You've got to have a real ID, and in order to be able to get an ID you have to be a permanent resident," said Villalovos.

Villalovos said he became a citizen to vote.

"That's what we need to do, and in order to vote you have to be a permanent resident," said Villanovos.

He said President Trump is responsible for coming up with rumors that non-citizens have voted in the United States.

"Now were blamed for everything cause of the rhetoric of Trump," said Villanovos.

Those registering are required to provide either a driver's license number, personal ID number, or the last four digits of your social security number on the application form. If you don't have one, you have to check a box stating so.

Getz said some on the list may have already been vetted and proven non-citizens through DPS. Those people will be removed from the list. The rest will be sent a verification letter in the mail, and they'll have 30 days to send it back proving their citizenship. Otherwise, they'll be taken off the rolls before the May election.

"Having over 144,000 registered voters, and we're talking less than 300, you know, this isn't a problem, I don't think, that's going to affect many people, and it's very possible that none of the 300 would fall into this category," said Getz.

Getz said they'll verify each person on the list one by one.