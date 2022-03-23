Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing man with dementia, trouble speaking

Glenn Earl Stanley was last seen on Wednesday morning at his home located in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail in Hamshire.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old man who, "suffers from dementia and has some trouble speaking."

Glenn Earl Stanley was last seen on Wednesday, March 23 morning at his home located in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail in Hamshire, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies are asking residents within that area to check their property as “Mr. Stanley may have wandered away from home.”

Stanley is described as a White man who is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has “salt and pepper” hair and a chest-length beard.

Stanley is reported to have last been seen wearing a light brown shirt, blue jeans, and flip-flops, according to the release.

Residents located in the area where Stanley was last seen will see an increased presence of law enforcement as deputies search for him.

Anyone with information that could lead to the location of Stanley is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

