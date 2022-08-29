Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns Southeast Texans on latest money scam

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning to Southeast Texans after a rise in scam reports.
The latest scam they have been advised on is from people receiving a phone call by someone pretending to be a JCSO deputy, according to a news release from the Jefferson County's Sheriff's Office.
The victim is being told that they didn’t appear for jury duty and that there has been a fine assessed and if they do not pay the fine, they will be arrested, according to the release.
The scammer will then send the victim a barcode or QR code to scan. Once scanned, it allows the victim to send the scammer funds, which may also allow them to access to the victim's bank accounts, according to the release.
Deputies are urging citizens to always contact the business or agency directly.
Never give out personal information to anyone who contacts you. If you have your date of birth, your phone number or any other personal information on social media you should remove it immediately, according to the release.
Officials ask that citizens secure their personal information, monitor their banking accounts regularly and take measures to protect their online privacy.
TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:
• Once you scan a bar code or QR code, check the URL to make sure it is the intended site and looks authentic. A malicious domain name may be similar to the intended URL but with typos or a misplaced letter.
• Practice caution when entering login, personal, or financial information from a site navigated to from a bar code or QR code.
• If scanning a physical code, ensure the code has not been tampered with, such as with a sticker placed on top of the original code.
• Do not download an app from a QR code. Use your phone's app store for a safer download.
• If you receive an email stating a payment failed from a company you recently made a purchase with and the company states you can only complete the payment through a QR code, call the company to verify. Locate the company's phone number through a trusted site rather than a number provided in the email.
• Do not download a bar code or QR code scanner app. This increases your risk of downloading malware onto your device. Most phones have a built-in scanner through the camera app.
• If you receive a bar code or QR code that you believe to be from someone you know, reach out to them through a known number or address to verify that the code is from them.
• Avoid making payments through a site navigated to from a bar code QR code. Instead, manually enter a known and trusted URL to complete the payment. (TIPS source PSA from FBI) link https://www.ic3.gov/Media/Y2022/PSA220118