Jefferson County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 burglary suspects after several firearms stolen from vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two auto-burglary suspects.

The say two young men along with several others, may be tied to auto burglaries in four different jurisdictions, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

They say there have been several firearms stolen from parked vehicles over the past few weeks.

Some vehicles were left unlocked and some had their windows smashed, according to the release.

The sheriff's office wants to remind everyone to remove all valuables from vehicles, particularly firearms.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. These two young men, along with several others, may be tied to auto burglaries in 4 different jurisdictions. There have been several firearms stolen from parked vehicles over the past few weeks. Some vehicles were left unlocked and some had their windows smashed. As a reminder, please remove all valuables from your vehicle, particularly firearms. If you can identify either of these two individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833TIPS.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked for your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

