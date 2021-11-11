Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 receives protective gear from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Youp’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always".

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9, Youp, has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.



K9 Youp’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.



According to a news release, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the US.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is US made and custom-fitted. Since its start, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



The program is open to US dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the US.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb. and comes with a five-year warranty.

This is the last of four protective vests that were generously donated to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office by Vested Interests in K9’s, Inc. According to a news release, the sheriff's office is very appreciative that their entire K9 Unit have that extra layer of protection as they serve the citizens of Jefferson County.